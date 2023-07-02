Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declines By 50.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.