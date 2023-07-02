Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declines By 50.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

