Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Declines By 37.2%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,056,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.17.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

