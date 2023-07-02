Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Declines By 37.2%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,056,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.17.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
