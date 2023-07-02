Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Rises By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

