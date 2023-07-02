Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Declines By 50.8%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesque Price Performance

Shares of Invesque stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 12,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735. Invesque has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.