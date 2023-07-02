Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Expands By 112.5%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGSPY stock remained flat at $66.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

