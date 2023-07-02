Short Interest in Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Increases By 159.8%

Leo Lithium Limited (OTCMKTS:LLLAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Leo Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Leo Lithium alerts:

Leo Lithium Trading Up 8.8 %

Leo Lithium stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Leo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53.

About Leo Lithium

Leo Lithium Limited engages in exploration and mining activities in Mali. Its project include the Goulamina lithium project that covers 100 square kilometres land holding in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.