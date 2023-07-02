Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Rises By 129.4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.3 days.
LEFUF stock remained flat at $15.58 during midday trading on Friday. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.
