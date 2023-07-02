Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Rises By 100.0%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MIND Technology Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of MIND Technology stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49.
MIND Technology Company Profile
