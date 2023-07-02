Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Rises By 100.0%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MIND Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MIND Technology stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.