Short Interest in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Expands By 49.1%

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 267,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NECB. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NECB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,295. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $23.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.16%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.