Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW) Increases By 134.8%

Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nova Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVVW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

