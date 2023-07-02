Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Expands By 104.9%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 77,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

