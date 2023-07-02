Short Interest in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Rises By 91.7%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PTNQ stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $62.07. 88,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

