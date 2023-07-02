Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 51.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $20.11.
About Pan Pacific International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan Pacific International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.