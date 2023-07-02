Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 51.0%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

