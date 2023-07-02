Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Expands By 74.2%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

PICC Property and Casualty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from PICC Property and Casualty’s previous dividend of $1.32. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. PICC Property and Casualty’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

