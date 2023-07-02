Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Declines By 40.8%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,609,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 2,717,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,023.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

QBCRF stock remained flat at $23.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

