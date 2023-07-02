Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Expands By 48.8%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Rafael Stock Performance
Shares of RFL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. Rafael has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2,813.93%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rafael
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
Featured Articles
