Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Expands By 48.8%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RFL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. Rafael has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 2,813.93%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rafael by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rafael by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

