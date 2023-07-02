Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Drops By 40.8%

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.02. 41,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

