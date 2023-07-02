Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Drops By 50.0%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenovoRx by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 782,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,255. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1 EPS for the current year.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

