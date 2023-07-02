Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Drops By 37.1%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Select Sands Stock Performance

Select Sands stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

