Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expands By 60.0%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 646,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 106,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 488,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 270,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,100. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

