Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Decreases By 34.4%

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYFree Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Price Performance

SGBLY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

About Standard Bank Group

(Free Report)

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.