Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rises By 118.2%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THLLY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $30.01 on Friday. Thales has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Thales Increases Dividend

About Thales

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.3574 dividend. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

Featured Stories

