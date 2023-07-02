Short Interest in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Drops By 44.7%

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NTG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 12,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,910. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

