Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Increases By 80.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,645,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

