Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $173.47 million and $5.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00362086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.57 or 0.00966971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00536630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00066034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00158028 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,440,955,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,418,658,941 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.