Signify Wealth Makes New $14.75 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 526,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 13.0% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signify Wealth owned about 0.53% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

