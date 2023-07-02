Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SILXY traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.06. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346. Silex Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.97.

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

