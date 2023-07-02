Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silex Systems Price Performance
Shares of SILXY traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.06. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346. Silex Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.97.
Silex Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silex Systems
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.