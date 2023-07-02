SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Up 97.5% in June

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the May 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 621,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Transactions at SiriusPoint

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Daniel S. Loeb bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $128,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,095. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wei Han Tan purchased 17,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,121.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Loeb purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $128,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $128,095. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,824 shares of company stock valued at $311,377. Corporate insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the second quarter worth $62,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE:SPNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 381,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

