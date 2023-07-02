SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,000 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the May 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,450.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMTGF stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

