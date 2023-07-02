SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,000 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the May 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,450.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of SMTGF stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 571. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72.
About SMA Solar Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.