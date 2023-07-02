Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 88,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Smart for Life has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Smart for Life ( NASDAQ:SMFL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($5.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smart for Life had a negative net margin of 112.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.82%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

