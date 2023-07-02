Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN opened at $32.25 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Smith & Nephew

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

