Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.33. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.