Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.80.

Shares of SNOW opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

