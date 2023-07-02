Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SWDAF stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Stories

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

