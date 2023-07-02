Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 52.7% in June

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

SKHHY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 46,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,439. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.