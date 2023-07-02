Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $237,487,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. 10,413,392 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.