Source Financial Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,271,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

