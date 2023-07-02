Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.27. 1,657,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

