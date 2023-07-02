Source Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.99. 21,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

