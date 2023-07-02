Source Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,739,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,315,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

