Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,797 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 7,666,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,327. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

