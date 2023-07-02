Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.28. 3,444,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,893. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28. The stock has a market cap of $303.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

