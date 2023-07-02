SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:OBND)

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.
About SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF
