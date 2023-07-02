SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE) Announces Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0829 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF Stock Performance

MBNE stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (BATS:MBNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ESG ETF (MBNE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of tax-exempt US municipal bonds that exhibit environmental, social, and governance characteristics. The portfolio holds intermediate-term bonds with varying credit quality.

