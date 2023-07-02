SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 1,010,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,675. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

