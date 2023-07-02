Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $5.56. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 585,865 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee purchased 10,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,917 shares in the company, valued at $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.