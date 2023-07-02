SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $163,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 243.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

STEW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 50,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. SRH Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.42.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About SRH Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

