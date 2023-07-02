SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.3 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SSAAF stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. SSAB AB has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.96.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
