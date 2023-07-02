Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,800 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Starbox Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Starbox Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 342,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,973. Starbox Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbox Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbox Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

