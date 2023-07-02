Steem Market Capitalization Tops $79.48 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.48 million and $2.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,700.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00370807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.04 or 0.00977326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00546802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00066795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00160883 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,906,484 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.